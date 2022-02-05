One Capital Management LLC Sells 30,319 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.