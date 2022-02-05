One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 49,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.