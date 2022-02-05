One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 49,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.