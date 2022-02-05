OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.83, but opened at $52.45. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 1,191 shares traded.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock worth $7,974,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

