Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

OTEX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. 1,524,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,537. Open Text has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.