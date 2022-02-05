Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.