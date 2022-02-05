Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

