Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $198.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

