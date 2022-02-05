Oppenheimer Weighs in on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.