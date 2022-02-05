Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orion Group stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

