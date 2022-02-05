Ossiam Acquires New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $619.63 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

