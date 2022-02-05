Ossiam Has $9.99 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

