Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,990 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 193,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 164,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $53.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

