Ossiam Sells 508 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.