Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lessened by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

