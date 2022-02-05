Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 5,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

About Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.