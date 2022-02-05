Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $689.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $684.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

OSTK stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Overstock.com has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $112.30.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

