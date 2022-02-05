Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 1,215,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after buying an additional 840,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

