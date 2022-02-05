Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

