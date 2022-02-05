Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

