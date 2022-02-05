Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.85 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

