Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,912 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

