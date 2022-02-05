Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,986 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

