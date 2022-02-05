Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $368,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.