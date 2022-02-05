Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $456,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.