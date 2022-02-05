Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

