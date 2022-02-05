Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,717 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

