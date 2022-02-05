Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

