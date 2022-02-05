Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.