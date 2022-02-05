Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.