Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.89. The company had a trading volume of 762,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,650. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

