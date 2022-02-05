Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 642,898 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,898 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 1.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Capri worth $68,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Capri stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $65.15. 2,823,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

