Park West Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises 3.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $146,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 759,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

