Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $6.27 Million in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $19,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,001,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,903. Spire Co. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

