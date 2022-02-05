Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last three months.

NYSE HIPO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,605. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

