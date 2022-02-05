Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $17.80-18.30 EPS.

PH traded down $8.59 on Friday, hitting $302.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

