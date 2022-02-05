Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 15th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.
PTRS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.91%.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
