Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 15th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

PTRS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

