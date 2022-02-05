Patricia Gallup Sells 2,500 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

