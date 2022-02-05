Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

