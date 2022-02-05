PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86. PayPal has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

