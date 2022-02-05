PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. PayPal has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

