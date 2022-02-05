Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

