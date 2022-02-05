Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

