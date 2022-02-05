Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.
Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.