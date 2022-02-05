PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

