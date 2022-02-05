PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00. The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 373492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a market cap of C$565.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

