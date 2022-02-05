Phore Reaches One Day Volume of $1,770.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Phore has a market capitalization of $926,496.40 and approximately $1,770.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00585732 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,046,679 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

