Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.73 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

