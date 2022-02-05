PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RCS opened at $6.50 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
