Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

