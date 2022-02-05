Piper Sandler Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $190.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

