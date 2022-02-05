Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

HP opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

